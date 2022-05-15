At Cong Chintan Shivir, Rahul calls for party revival, slams Centre | Top quotes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed the concluding session of the party's Nav Sankalp Shivir, the three-day brainstorming session which took place in Rajasthan's Udaipur. During the speech, Gandhi urged the party leaders and workers to revive the connect with the people and accept that it had broken down. The party MP from Wayanad launched an all out attack on the Centre over Pegasus, GST and other issues.



Here are the top five quotes of Rahul Gandhi from the Chintan Shivir.



1. “We have to revive our connection with people & need to accept that it was broken down. We will strengthen it, This will not happen with any short-cut, it requires hard work”.



2. “I want to tell all Congress workers & leaders that you don't need to be scared. This country believes in truth. I'm with you for the rest of my life. And I'm going to fight this fight with you”.



3. “Which other political party in this country would allow this type of conversation? Certainly, the BJP, and RSS would never allow such a thing. India is a union of states, people of India come together to form the union”.

4. "Inflation will rise in near future. Unemployment, inflation, and attacks on India’s institutions are on the rise. 'Aag lagegi', we have to ensure they don’t set the country on fire".



5. “Conversations are not allowed in India today; we see conversations being muzzled and we do not understand its consequences”.



6. “Senior leaders showed us the direction & there is a lot of clarity where the Congress party has to go in terms of policy, thinking, political position.”

