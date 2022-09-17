At first ITI convocation, PM Modi gives this 'mantra' to country's youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a mantra -"Skilling, Reskilling and Upskilling" - to the youth of India and exhorted them to innovate and continuously upgrade their skills in line with the evolving times.

In a virtual address to students at the first-ever convocation of (industrial training institutes) ITI students, Modi said, "You will have to upgrade your skills in line with the future. Therefore your mantra should be Skilling, Reskilling and Upskilling." He added that students should keep an eye on the latest developments in their fields.

The prime minister also said the first ITI in the country was established in 1950. In the following seven decades, 10,000 ITIs were formed. “In the eight years of our government, about 5,000 new ITIs have been established in the country. Over 4 lakh new seats have also been added in ITIs in the last eight years,” Modi said, adding that experience-based learning is also being encouraged under the New Education Policy.

The PM also the Centre is going to open more than 5,000 new 'Skill Hubs' to promote skill development in India.

"You all are witnessing how India is taking a lead today in the fields of renewable energy, solar power, electric vehicles. Introduction of courses related to these areas in several ITIs will further facilitate job seekers," Modi said.

“Along with skill development, it is equally important for the youth to have soft skills. This is also being given special emphasis in ITIs… When the youth comes out empowered with skills, then he also has an idea in his mind that how to start his work. To support this spirit of self-employment, today you also have the power of schemes like Mudra Yojana, Startup India and Standup India without guarantee loan," the PM said.

Modi said youth are the leaders of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local campaign’. “You are like the backbone of India's industry and therefore, you have a big role in fulfilling the resolve of a developed India, in fulfilling the resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” Modi said.

