At his party, YSR corporator dragged on bonnet, run over by car: Police
A senior YSR Congress Party leader and corporator of Kakinada Municipal Corporation, Kampara Ramesh, in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district was killed when his friend ran his car over him in the early hours of Friday, the police said. He was 50.
A video of a person first dashing the corporator with his car and then running it thrice over him, leading to his death on the spot, went viral on social media.
The corporator, as seen in the video, is dragged over the bonnet of the car and then falls to the ground as the vehicle runs over him. The car then reverses and again drives over his body. Not done yet, the car runs over him for the third time and zooms away.
The accused has been identified as Gurajala Chinna.
Preliminary enquiries by the police revealed that the murder took place following a quarrel between Ramesh and Chinna over a land issue.
According to Sarpavaram police inspector Nunna Raju, the incident took place at a car wash centre in Gangarajunagar in the town at around 2.10 am.
“Both are close friends and they had a party at the car wash centre. We are investigating what happened between the two that led to the incident. Going by the closed-circuit television camera footage, it was clearly evident that it was an intentional murder,” the inspector said.
According to the complaint lodged by Ramesh’s associates, who were present at the spot, Chinna and his brother, Gurajala Kumar, had come to the car wash centre where the corporator was hosting a party. After the party was over, both Ramesh and Chinna had a quarrel over some issue.
“When Chinna and his brother started leaving, Ramesh tried to stop him. In a fit of rage, Chinna dashed him with the car and when the latter fell down on the road, he ran the car over Ramesh thrice, killing him on the spot,” the complainants said.
The police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and shifted Ramesh to the Government General Hospital, Kakinada, where the doctors declared him brought dead.
“We have booked a case of murder against Chinna. He and his brother are absconding,” the inspector said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends 22.9 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 20 countries, more in pipeline
- Countries in India’s immediate neighbourhood were among the biggest beneficiaries, in keeping with the government’s “Neighbourhood First” policy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Govt says over 7.76 million vaccinated, 33 hospitalised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to run deluxe AC tourist train to Statue of Unity, Jyotirlinga on Feb 27
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to fund USD 50M for restoration of 3 cultural heritage projects in Nepal
- The projects are being implemented under USD 50 million grant assistance committed by India for post-earthquake reconstruction of the cultural heritage sites across eight districts of Nepal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 killed as bus plunges into valley near Araku in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court seeks Andhra's response on Odisha's contempt plea on border row
- Senior advocate Vikas Singh appearing for the Odisha government told the top court that elections will be held in violation of a Supreme Court order of December 2, 1968 passed in a suit between the two states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi meets newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 7.76 million people vaccinated so far, 33 hospitalised: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unknown bacterial disease kills 4 elephants in Odisha sanctuary in 12 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to dedicate Arjun tank to nation on Sunday, Army to get 118 latest tanks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Very important business’: BJP issues 3-line whip to Lok Sabha members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At his party, YSR corporator dragged on bonnet, run over by car: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra govt forms panel to look into abandoned buildings in Amaravati
- The construction of twin towers for the Secretariat and other administrative complexes and the new high court complex also came to a halt, after Jagan came to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre has spent ₹7.95 crore on campaign to bust myths about farm laws: Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC sends notice to Twitter, Centre on regulating 'fake and seditious' content
- A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued a notice on the petition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox