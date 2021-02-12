IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / At his party, YSR corporator dragged on bonnet, run over by car: Police
Videograb from the incident where a car is seen running over the YSR corporator.
Videograb from the incident where a car is seen running over the YSR corporator.
india news

At his party, YSR corporator dragged on bonnet, run over by car: Police

A video of a person first dashing the corporator with his car and then running it thrice over him, leading to his death on the spot, went viral on social media.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:46 PM IST

A senior YSR Congress Party leader and corporator of Kakinada Municipal Corporation, Kampara Ramesh, in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district was killed when his friend ran his car over him in the early hours of Friday, the police said. He was 50.

A video of a person first dashing the corporator with his car and then running it thrice over him, leading to his death on the spot, went viral on social media.

The corporator, as seen in the video, is dragged over the bonnet of the car and then falls to the ground as the vehicle runs over him. The car then reverses and again drives over his body. Not done yet, the car runs over him for the third time and zooms away.

The accused has been identified as Gurajala Chinna.

Preliminary enquiries by the police revealed that the murder took place following a quarrel between Ramesh and Chinna over a land issue.

According to Sarpavaram police inspector Nunna Raju, the incident took place at a car wash centre in Gangarajunagar in the town at around 2.10 am.

“Both are close friends and they had a party at the car wash centre. We are investigating what happened between the two that led to the incident. Going by the closed-circuit television camera footage, it was clearly evident that it was an intentional murder,” the inspector said.

According to the complaint lodged by Ramesh’s associates, who were present at the spot, Chinna and his brother, Gurajala Kumar, had come to the car wash centre where the corporator was hosting a party. After the party was over, both Ramesh and Chinna had a quarrel over some issue.

“When Chinna and his brother started leaving, Ramesh tried to stop him. In a fit of rage, Chinna dashed him with the car and when the latter fell down on the road, he ran the car over Ramesh thrice, killing him on the spot,” the complainants said.

The police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and shifted Ramesh to the Government General Hospital, Kakinada, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

“We have booked a case of murder against Chinna. He and his brother are absconding,” the inspector said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The supplies under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, which began on January 21, have earned India considerable goodwill, especially in small countries such as the Commonwealth of Dominica. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia).
The supplies under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, which began on January 21, have earned India considerable goodwill, especially in small countries such as the Commonwealth of Dominica. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia).
india news

India sends 22.9 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 20 countries, more in pipeline

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:58 PM IST
  • Countries in India’s immediate neighbourhood were among the biggest beneficiaries, in keeping with the government’s “Neighbourhood First” policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A beneficiary receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. (Representative Image)(Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
A beneficiary receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. (Representative Image)(Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
india news

News updates from HT: Govt says over 7.76 million vaccinated, 33 hospitalised

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, 2018.(HT file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, 2018.(HT file photo)
india news

IRCTC to run deluxe AC tourist train to Statue of Unity, Jyotirlinga on Feb 27

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Tourists can board the train at Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura, Agra and Gwalior stations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three sites are part of cultural heritage projects being taken up by India for post-earthquake conservation and restoration under an MoU signed between the two countries.(ANI)
The three sites are part of cultural heritage projects being taken up by India for post-earthquake conservation and restoration under an MoU signed between the two countries.(ANI)
india news

India to fund USD 50M for restoration of 3 cultural heritage projects in Nepal

PTI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • The projects are being implemented under USD 50 million grant assistance committed by India for post-earthquake reconstruction of the cultural heritage sites across eight districts of Nepal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The scene from the accident site. (HT Photo)
The scene from the accident site. (HT Photo)
india news

8 killed as bus plunges into valley near Araku in Andhra Pradesh

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:41 PM IST
The bus was carrying 30 passengers, all from Hyderabad, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moving a contempt petition against top officers of the Andhra Pradesh government and the State Election Commissioner (SEC), the Naveen Patnaik government claimed that the action of holding polls was clearly in contempt of the 1968 Supreme Court order. (HT FILE PHOTO).
Moving a contempt petition against top officers of the Andhra Pradesh government and the State Election Commissioner (SEC), the Naveen Patnaik government claimed that the action of holding polls was clearly in contempt of the 1968 Supreme Court order. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Top court seeks Andhra's response on Odisha's contempt plea on border row

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • Senior advocate Vikas Singh appearing for the Odisha government told the top court that elections will be held in violation of a Supreme Court order of December 2, 1968 passed in a suit between the two states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs of BJP, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs of BJP, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi meets newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:27 PM IST
"Met newly elected @BJP4India Rajya Sabha MPs. Wished them the very best for their Parliamentary innings," Modi tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin against the coronavirus disease at Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin against the coronavirus disease at Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)
india news

Over 7.76 million people vaccinated so far, 33 hospitalised: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:24 PM IST
The Union health ministry has said that 26 days in which India crossed 7 million vaccinations made the country the fastest to reach the mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the elephants that had ventured into the Uttarakhand-UP border area from Nepal last year in June.(HT file photo)
One of the elephants that had ventured into the Uttarakhand-UP border area from Nepal last year in June.(HT file photo)
india news

Unknown bacterial disease kills 4 elephants in Odisha sanctuary in 12 days

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:15 PM IST
The waterbodies in the area are being sanitised and cattle are also being vaccinated to avoid the spread of the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be dedicating the latest version of the Arjun tank to the nation on February 14 in Chennai at the tank production facility in Avadi," Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials told ANI
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be dedicating the latest version of the Arjun tank to the nation on February 14 in Chennai at the tank production facility in Avadi," Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials told ANI
india news

PM Modi to dedicate Arjun tank to nation on Sunday, Army to get 118 latest tanks

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:59 PM IST
The 118 Arjun tanks would also form two regiments in the Armoured Corps of the Indian Army like the first 124 tanks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the ongoing session for the discussion on the Union budget, the opposition parties have constantly attacked the Centre over the implementation of the budget and the farm laws in both houses of the parliament.(Reuters)
In the ongoing session for the discussion on the Union budget, the opposition parties have constantly attacked the Centre over the implementation of the budget and the farm laws in both houses of the parliament.(Reuters)
india news

‘Very important business’: BJP issues 3-line whip to Lok Sabha members

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:25 PM IST
"All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day from 10.00 a.m. onwards on Saturday, the 13th February 2021 and support the Government’s stand,” the whip said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Videograb from the incident where a car is seen running over the YSR corporator.
Videograb from the incident where a car is seen running over the YSR corporator.
india news

At his party, YSR corporator dragged on bonnet, run over by car: Police

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:46 PM IST
A video of a person first dashing the corporator with his car and then running it thrice over him, leading to his death on the spot, went viral on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of multi-storeyed residential quarters for All India Services officers, legislators, state government employees and Secretariat staff, besides villas and other residential bungalows for high court judges were constructed during the Naidu regime and many of them were nearing completion, when the construction was halted by the Jagan government in May 2019. (HT PHOTO).
Hundreds of multi-storeyed residential quarters for All India Services officers, legislators, state government employees and Secretariat staff, besides villas and other residential bungalows for high court judges were constructed during the Naidu regime and many of them were nearing completion, when the construction was halted by the Jagan government in May 2019. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Andhra govt forms panel to look into abandoned buildings in Amaravati

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:41 PM IST
  • The construction of twin towers for the Secretariat and other administrative complexes and the new high court complex also came to a halt, after Jagan came to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar .(PTI)
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar .(PTI)
india news

Centre has spent 7.95 crore on campaign to bust myths about farm laws: Tomar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Out of this, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry committed 7,25,57,246 for release of advertisements between September 2020 and January 2021 on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India.(File photo)
Supreme Court of India.(File photo)
india news

SC sends notice to Twitter, Centre on regulating 'fake and seditious' content

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:37 PM IST
  • A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued a notice on the petition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP