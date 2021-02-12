At his party, YSR corporator dragged on bonnet, run over by car: Police

A senior YSR Congress Party leader and corporator of Kakinada Municipal Corporation, Kampara Ramesh, in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district was killed when his friend ran his car over him in the early hours of Friday, the police said. He was 50.

A video of a person first dashing the corporator with his car and then running it thrice over him, leading to his death on the spot, went viral on social media.

The corporator, as seen in the video, is dragged over the bonnet of the car and then falls to the ground as the vehicle runs over him. The car then reverses and again drives over his body. Not done yet, the car runs over him for the third time and zooms away.

The accused has been identified as Gurajala Chinna.

Preliminary enquiries by the police revealed that the murder took place following a quarrel between Ramesh and Chinna over a land issue.

According to Sarpavaram police inspector Nunna Raju, the incident took place at a car wash centre in Gangarajunagar in the town at around 2.10 am.

“Both are close friends and they had a party at the car wash centre. We are investigating what happened between the two that led to the incident. Going by the closed-circuit television camera footage, it was clearly evident that it was an intentional murder,” the inspector said.

According to the complaint lodged by Ramesh’s associates, who were present at the spot, Chinna and his brother, Gurajala Kumar, had come to the car wash centre where the corporator was hosting a party. After the party was over, both Ramesh and Chinna had a quarrel over some issue.

“When Chinna and his brother started leaving, Ramesh tried to stop him. In a fit of rage, Chinna dashed him with the car and when the latter fell down on the road, he ran the car over Ramesh thrice, killing him on the spot,” the complainants said.

The police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and shifted Ramesh to the Government General Hospital, Kakinada, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

“We have booked a case of murder against Chinna. He and his brother are absconding,” the inspector said.