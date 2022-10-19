Home / India News / At IIT Bombay, Guterres urges students not to work for those 'wrecking our climate'

At IIT Bombay, Guterres urges students not to work for those 'wrecking our climate'

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 10:26 PM IST

Antonio Guterres in India: The United Nations chief also urged students to use their talents to tackle the planetary emergence we face to develop renewable technology and to find new solutions to pollution and to biodiversity loss.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks to students at IIT Bombay on Wednesday.&nbsp;(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks to students at IIT Bombay on Wednesday. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged students to use their talent to tackle the planetary emergence we are facing to develop renewable energy, while also urging them to not work for those wrecking our climate.

Addressing an event at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, Guterres said, “I can see here today that India's research & innovation ecosystem is strong and vibrant. I urge the students to use their considerable talents to tackle the planetary emergence we face to develop renewable technology and to find new solutions to pollution and to biodiversity loss. I respectfully urge you not to work for those who are wrecking our climate.”

A clip in this regard was shared on the official Twitter handle of the UN secretary general.

It further said, “India has an unprecedented opportunity to speak up for the Global South and to lead by example, as a model of resilience and an advocate for sustainable development & climate justice.”

Also read | ‘Terror an absolute evil, fight without hesitation’: Guterres at Mumbai’s Taj

Guterres said there was a need for a historical pact between developed and developing countries to fight climate change and keep the temperature under control. He said G20 countries are responsible for 80 per cent of global emissions and they must take the lead in cutting greenhouse gases, adding climate crisis could be the greatest barrier to collective development aspirations, and India is no exception.

“It is already a grave threat to India's economy, agriculture and food sector, and to the health, lives and livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people,” Guterres said.

He said critical renewable technologies, such as battery storage, should be treated as global public goods.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
un chief antonio guterres antonio guterres
un chief antonio guterres antonio guterres

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out