As many as 103,000 names have not appeared in the revised Puducherry voter list, as per the draft electoral rolls published on Tuesday by the district election officer A Kulothungan. The total number of voters in Puducherry now stands at 918,000 at the end of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), down from 1,021,000 as of October 27. While more than 80,000 have shifted permanently, as many as 20,798 were dead. At least 103K names dropped from Puducherry electoral rolls: CEO

“No name can be deleted from the draft roll published on 16th December without notice and a speaking order by the ERO/AERO. Any aggrieved elector may appeal to the District Magistrate and thereafter to the chief electoral officer under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950,” said the chief electoral officer (CEO), Puducherry. “The Commission reiterates its firm commitment to a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process, ensuring that no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible name remains in the Electoral Rolls.”

A total of 1,03,467 Enumeration forms of the 10,21,578 distributed were uncollectable due to reasons such as death, migration, duplication, or non-submission, the CEO added. The highest number of uncollectible forms –6,139– were from the Ozhukarai assembly constituency. The lowest number of uncollectible forms– 1,651– are from the Bahour assembly constituency.

As many as 80,645 have shifted or are absent. Genuine electors can still be added back in electoral rolls during the Claims and Objection period December 16 to January 15, 2026, the CEO’s office said. The final voters list will be released on February 14. As many as 2024 voters have enrolled in multiple places.

“The names of the electors found enrolled at multiple places in electoral rolls will be retained only at one place,” the CEO said in a statement.