At least 5 feared dead as cement blocks collapse at Telangana factory
Jul 25, 2023 03:14 PM IST
The incident occurred in Mellacheruvu village.
At least people are feared dead in a major accident at My Home cement factory in Telangana. According to preliminary info, the accident took place when a lift carrying cement blocks collapsed at the factory in Suryapet district.
The incident occurred in Mellacheruvu village.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.