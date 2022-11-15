At least 8 workers dead, four still missing after Mizoram stone quarry collapses

As many as eight bodies were recovered on Tuesday morning, with four still missing, after a stone quarry collapsed in south Mizoram's Hnahthial district, nearly 160km from capital Aizawl, the day before. Around 10 to 15 people were feared trapped under the debris when the incident first came to light yesterday.

“The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained and we will have to check records to verify that,” R Lalremsanga, deputy commissioner of Hnahthial district, said.

Hnahthial superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Kumar said on Monday that the collapse occurred at around 3pm when labourers of ABCI Infrastructure private limited were working in the quarry in Maudarh village - about 43 minutes from Hnahthial town. People familiar with the development said that loose soil caved in from above when the labourers were collecting and breaking stones.

Kumar added that one worker was able to escape while others were trapped.

Rescue operation commenced immediately, with the NDRF monitoring the search efforts.

Hnahthial district officials and a medical team along with volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) from nearby villages rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.

ABCI Infra Pvt Ltd, which is currently constructing a highway between Hnahthial and Dawn village, collects stones or boulders from the Maudarh quarry, an official said.

