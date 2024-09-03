9 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, operation underway

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed nine Maoists during an ongoing encounter in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials have confirmed. The anti-Maoist operation was carried out in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. (Representative Photo)

The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs that indicated the presence of Maoists in the area, officials said.

According to police, the encounter began at around 10:30 am and is still underway.

“So far, nine Maoists have been killed, and a large quantity of weapons, including a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a .303 Rifle, and a .315 Bore Rifle, have been recovered from the spot,” a police statement said.

"All the jawans involved in the operation are safe. The search operation is still underway, and further details will be shared after the operation is complete," it added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates