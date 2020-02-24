At ‘Namaste Trump’ in Ahmedabad, US President speaks of Bollywood, cricket and bhangra

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 17:11 IST

US President Donald Trump on Monday touched upon several topics related to India during the speech he delivered at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As Trump talked about India’s economic growth, the internet reach, as well as diplomatic relations, he also mentioned Bollywood and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

The United States president referred to classics like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and Sholay in his speech during the “Namaste Trump” event as he talked about the Indian film industry.

“This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay,” Trump said as the massive crowd erupted in cheers.

Former US president Barack Obama had also spoken about DDLJ during his India visit in 2015.

“Senorita, bade bade desho mein… you know what I mean,” Obama had quoted the iconic dialogue from the film in broken Hindi.

Trump also spoke about Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli at the Motera Stadium.

“This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world,” said Trump at the event.

As soon as Trump mentioned the names of the two biggest cricketers, the entire Motera Stadium clapped and cheered on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen with a big smile as Trump mentioned the players.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium as around 100,000 people gathered for the “Namaste Trump” event.

Trump arrived earlier in the day to a grand public reception and roadshow, with crowds lining his route to the world’s largest cricket stadium.

The roadshow also featured performers from across the country, showcasing the arts from different states.

Billboards with pictures of Trump and Modi were seen along the route and carried slogans such as “two dynamic personalities, one momentous occasion”.

After the “Namaste Trump” event, he left for Agra to catch a glimpse of the Taj Mahal with his family.

He will go to Delhi later in the day.