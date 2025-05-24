Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
At Niti Aayog meet, Tamil Nadu CM demands 50 percent share in central taxes

PTI |
May 24, 2025 04:36 PM IST

“We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 41,” the chief minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday sought the Centre to enhance the state’s share in central taxes to 50 per cent and also underscored the necessity for a dedicated urban transformation mission in the state.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat.(PTI)
Speaking at the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi, he ‘demanded a rightful 50 per cent share for states in central taxes.’

“We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 41,” the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

He further said “on the lines of Amrut 2.0, I stressed the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission, as Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in India.”

“Also, I urged a #CleanGanga-style project for Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani, with names in English for national coherence and regional pride,” Stalin said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / At Niti Aayog meet, Tamil Nadu CM demands 50 percent share in central taxes
