At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 12:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated the “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” promise as he said it was the duty of his government to ensure justice to everyone in the country.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir or Social Justice Camp in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj city to distribute assistive aids and devices to disabled people.

“It is on this basis that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas has been framed… It is our top priority to serve all the 130 crore people of the country and work for them. No government before us as worked as hard or with so much dedication as we are doing,” Modi said.

“Earlier disabled people had to run from pillar to post to get help and no one did anything for them. But this was not acceptable to us. So working as your sewaks, we thought of all your needs and problems and strived to do away with them,” he added.

He said that in the last five years of the previous government, less than Rs 380 crore equipment were distributed to the disabled people and his government has distributed more than Rs 900 crore equipment. “That is, almost two and a half times,” he said.

Before his speech, Modi also interacted with some of those who received the aids, including battery-operated tricycles and artificial limbs.

The Prime Minister asked one of the recipients to take out the smartphone he received and take a selfie.

He distributed 55,406 assistive aids and devices to 26,874 people, including 10,406 disabled people and 16,468 elderly at an event at the Parade Ground.

“As your pradhan sewak, I have got this opportunity to serve and seek blessings of thousands of divyangs and senior people,” he said.

“More than 27,000 people have received different aids here… I have been told that at this Samajik Adhikarita Shivir, a number of records are also being set. I believe these aids are just allies to your high spirits,” he said.

“Your real power is your patience, your strength and your mind.”

Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Union minister of social justice and empowermentThawer Chand Gehlot and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present.

The distribution of the aids and devices also created three world records—including the highest count of distribution of assistive aids from a single venue, a parade of the largest number of wheelchairs together among others.

To witness and certify the setting of these world records, a 70-member team of Guinness World Record team was also present at the ground.

The devices were distributed under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and Divyangjans under the Assistance to Disabled Person (ADIP) schemes of the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment.