At WHA talk-shop, countries mull WHO reforms and rebuilding post-Covid world

The World Health Assembly (WHA) will on Tuesday take up a resolution for discussion on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and how to deal with health emergencies. The draft resolution, proposed by Australia, Canada and 27 other countries, and members of the European Union, has recommended strengthening the World Health Organization (WHO) for better preparedness and response to such pandemic-like situations.

All the member states will speak at the virtual assembly, which is being held till June 1.

While the WHA is on, the elections to appoint the successor to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has begun with the multilateral body asking for filing of nominations to be completed by September 2021. The WHA in May 2022 will announce the appointment of the new DG. "Unless the US puts its foot down on the present DG and holds him responsible for the spread of the pandemic, the chances of Tedros Adhanom continuing remains very high as he is backed by the 54 member Africa group," said a Geneva based diplomat.

After talking to diplomats based in Geneva, on Monday no less than representatives of 40 countries spoke at the WHA, enlightening the members virtually about the steps they had taken to counter the pandemic. There was hardly a word on the raging global debate on the possible origins of the pandemic in Wuhan, China or on the conduct of the organization itself in alerting the world about the Covid-19 infection. The WHO declared it a global pandemic only on January 30, 2020, even though there were strong signs in China in November-December 2019.

The resolution has decided to establish a working group of the member states for the purpose, people aware of the contents of the resolution said. It has further recommended that the working group should be finalised by next month after regional consultations with a bureau comprising six officers - one from each WHO region - the people cited above said.

The resolution has asked the working group to submit a report with proposed actions for the WHO, member states, and non-state actors for consideration by the 75th World Health Assembly, which the member states have proposed for November and December this year.

It has also urged for the creation of a pilot project, which would be voluntary at first, where countries would submit to regular reviews by other member states of their pandemic preparedness, in the same way they undergo reviews of their rights situations before the UN Human Rights Council.

The resolution, however, stops short of explicitly backing the experts' recommendation to hand the WHO broader powers to launch investigations.

The member states have noted in the proposed resolution that the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed serious shortcomings in preparedness for, and prevention as well as response to potential health emergencies. They have also acknowledged the importance of timely identification and notification of Covid-like health emergencies and international cooperation to facilitate rapid responses.

The resolution has urged the member states to improve efforts to build, strengthen and maintain the capacities required to deal with Covid-like health emergencies.

The WHO kicked off the main annual gathering of its 194 member states on Monday with all eyes on the global response to Covid-19 - and what concrete steps can be taken to avert future pandemics.

"We are at war with a virus," United Nations chief Antonio Guterres told the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA).

The assembly will focus heavily on efforts to rein in the pandemic and on calls to revamp the entire global health approach to help prevent future Covid-like catastrophes.