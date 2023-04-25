Atiq Ahmad's brother-in-law Akhlaq who sheltered Guddu Muslim suspended from UP health dept

Slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s brother-in-law Akhlaq Ahmad who sheltered assailant Guddu Muslim for around 18 hours in his Meerut house - has been suspended from the Uttar Pradesh health department on Tuesday. Akhlaq served as a government doctor in the state.

Screen grabs of CCTV footage of Akhlaq’s house showing Guddu Muslim being greeted by the former. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akhlaq was arrested on April 2 from the Nauchandi area of Meerut on charges of sheltering the assailants in the Umesh Pal murder case. According to officials, he helped abscond Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and other shooters who killed Umesh Pal on February 24. Officials also revealed that several meetings were held at Akhlaq’s house to execute the murder.

Meanwhile, police investigations revealed of a CCTV footage where Guddu Muslim was spotted entering Akhlaq's house on March 5. While Akhlaq switched off the CCTV cameras after Guddu’s arrival, the police and STF officials found the DVR and recovered the deleted data.

Along with this, a car - which was used by the assailants to flee - registered in Akhlaq’s name was also found near Sandeepan Ghat in Kaushambi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 15, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at nearly point-blank range in full media glare by three men posing as journalists in Prayagraj. Their killers - identified as Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari, and Arun Maurya - immediately surrendered and were arrested.