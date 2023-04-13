Asad Ahmad encounter live updates: Bodies of Asad, Ghulam Mohammad brought to Jhansi medical college for autopsy
Asad Ahmad Encounter LIVE updates: Gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, who was wanted in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal, has been killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Thursday. Asad and Ghulam, who were wanted for their involvement in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, were carrying a British Bulldog Revolver .455 bore and Walther P88 7.63 bore pistol at the time of their encounter.
The encounter occurred on the same day that Atiq Ahmad and his brother appeared before a Prayagraj court in connection with the case. Upon hearing the news of his son's death, Atiq Ahmad reportedly broke down in court.
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 04:24 PM
BSP chief Mayawati asks for ‘high-level’ inquiry on Asad's encounter
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former UP CM Mayawati in a reaction to Atiq Ahmad sons encounter asked for a “high-level” inquiry saying, “People feel that their apprehension of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey incident has come true.”
She emphasized the need to present the facts and truth of the incident to the public.
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 04:14 PM
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, dy CM praises UP Police for Asad's encounter
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath praised UP Police's Special Task Force for the encounter killing of Asad Ahmad - the son of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad - in the state's Jhansi district, ANI reported citing CMO.
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 04:09 PM
‘Encounter of the Constitution,’ says AIMIM's Owaisi
Hours after the encounter of Asad Ahmad, accused in Umesh Pal's murder case, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed BJP saying, “Will the BJP also shoot those who killed Junaid and Nasir? No, because you (BJP) do counters in the name of religion. You want to weaken the rule of law, do encounter of the Constitution.” Read more
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 04:06 PM
Atiq Ahmad breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter:Report
Gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmad reportedly broke down in a Prayagraj court after learning about his son Asad's death who was killed in an encounter in Jhansi, UP. Read more
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 03:55 PM
Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, Yogi; calls Asad's encounter ‘fake’
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed BJP and UP CM Yogi Adityanath calling Asad Ahmad's encounter “Fake” saying it is to divert attention from ‘real issues’.
"By doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared," Yadav tweeted.
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 03:48 PM
'Tribute to my son': Umesh Pal's mother thanks CM Yogi
Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal on Thursday thanked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed her full faith in the Uttar Pradesh government, for giving "justice" after the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was shot dead in a police encounter.
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 03:42 PM
Bodies of Asad, Ghulam Mohammad brought Jhansi Medical college for autopsy
Bodies of criminals Asad Ahmad and Ghulam Mohammad who were killed in an encountered earlier today in Umesh Pal muder case have been brought to Jhansi Medical College for autopsy.
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 03:30 PM
Gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad killed in encounter
Asad Ahmad along with another accused Ghulam were wanted in in Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was a witness in the 2005 killing of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker Raju Pal in which Ahmad is an accused.