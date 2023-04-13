Atiq Ahmad's son Asad shot dead in UP Police encounter: 5 things about him

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, has been killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi. Asad was wanted in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal. The operation was carried out by the UP Police's Special Task Force (STF).

Asad’s killing in the encounter comes when Atiq Ahmad and his brother were produced before a Prayagraj court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

UP STF said, "Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered.".

Here are five things about Asad Ahmad:

1) Asad, along with another accused Ghulam, was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and had a reward of ₹5 lakh on each of them.

2) Asad Ahmad was the third son of Atiq Ahmad and had taken over Atiq’s gang after his brothers surrendered in court.

3) The FIR lodged against Asad was under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

4) Asad’s killing in the encounter comes when Atiq Ahmad and his brother were produced before a Prayagraj court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq was brought to Prayagraj from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail for his court hearing.

5) Until he was caught in a CCTV camera in relation to Umesh Pal murder case, Asad was not on the police radar.