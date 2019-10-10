e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

ATM skimming gang stole ₹60 lakh in five years

Police said that after interrogation of the accused, 6 more people have been booked in the case

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after the arrest of seven members an ATM skimming gang, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg, on Thursday, revealed that the gang was active in 9 states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The SSP said the accused have duped about 1,500 people in 90 cities and towns in 9 states over the past five years.

On Tuesday, Sangrur police had arrested Raju Kumar, Babblu, Parveen and Rajesh Garg who belong to Pehowa in Haryana, while Dinesh Kumar is from Bhiwani, and Bittu and Randhir are from Kaithal. The accused were arrested near Bhawanigarh at a brick kiln.

“The accused have robbed around Rs 60 lakh from people with limited education near ATMs on the pretext of helping them. They swapped their ATM cards in a skimming machine and a member of the gang tapped the ATM machine where the user entered their pin number. Police have recovered Rs4.54 lakh, 64 ATM cards, one skimming machine and a car from them. They have duped about 30 people in Sangrur district as well,” said Garg.

Police said that after interrogation of the accused, 6 more people have been booked in the case. The accused Bittu, Balinder Singh, Rajesh, Sanjay and Rinku belong to Pehowa in Haryana, while Sanjay hails from Hazampur.

“The accused have been facing 60 FIRs in different states and 30 cases of cheating have been identified in Sangrur. However, 47 complaints are still pending in the district. The four accused, Raju, Babblu, Rajesh and Parveen are declared public offenders,” the SSP added.

The accused were booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft) of IPC and Sections 66,66B, 66C and 66D of Information Technology (IT) Act in police stations across the district.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:55 IST

tags
top news
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
Oct 10, 2019 21:52 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Oct 10, 2019 22:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News