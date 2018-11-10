ATMs stop functioning in Coimbatore, residents left cashless

Malfunctioning of most ATMs in Coimbatore Saturday put people to hardship as they were left without cash, the police said.

The ATMs of State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Bank near the Collectorate did not work, police said.

A similar situation also prevailed in other parts of the city, they said.

When contacted, sources in SBI said they were looking into the fault which, they believe, could be a network problem.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 17:17 IST