‘Attack my house... we know how to resist’: CM Mamata Banerjee dares BJP at Kolkata rally

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday challenged the BJP to target her residence and those of other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, accusing the party of backing attacks on leaders in the state. CM Mamata Banerjee's dare to BJP (File photo)

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Banerjee issued a sharp warning to the BJP over the alleged attack on the residence of state minister Shashi Panja.

“I challenge BJP to attack houses of me, other TMC leaders; we know how to resist,” news agency PTI quoted Banerjeeas saying during the rally.

The chief minister’s remarks came after allegations surfaced that stones were thrown at the residence of West Bengal minister Shashi Panja in the Girish Park area of Kolkata, reported PTI.

Police said four people were arrested for allegedly being involved in the clash, while raids were underway to apprehend others linked to the incident.

Banerjee further accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack and condemned the alleged violence on the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the state.

“BJP should be ashamed for attack on Bengal minister Sashi Panja's house by party-backed anti-socials on day of PM's rally,” Mamata said.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with Trinamool Congress leaders and party workers, held a protest rally against the central government over reports of a shortage of LPG gas cylinders amid the ongoing conflict in the West Asia.