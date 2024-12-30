'Attack on democracy': Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi denounce lathi-charge on BSPC protesters

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar over the police's lathi-charge on students protesting against a BSPC exam. Patna: Police personnel lathicharge during a protest against the alleged paper leak and irregularities in the BPSC 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE).(PTI)

The students have been demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) over alleged paper leak. The police last night attempted to disperse the crowd using lathis and water cannons.

Reacting to the police action, Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X that the government wants to suppress "every voice of protest".

"BJP governments want to suppress every voice of protest with the help of sticks. Lathicharge on peacefully protesting students is a direct attack against democracy. Students are the future of the country; listen to their voice instead of suppressing it. Lathi's charge on the protesters shows the weakness and insensitivity of those in power. The country will never forgive such injustice to the youth. We stand with all these students," the post said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her displeasure over the "inhumane" treatment of student protestors in Bihar. She said that the "double-engine" government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become a symbol of double "atrocities" on youth.

"Water cannons and lathi-charges on youth in this harsh cold are inhumane. BJP's double engine has become a symbol of double atrocities on the youth," Gandhi, who is Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, posted on X.

The BPSC aspirants were joined by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor earlier, who accused the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra." He said that the students had the right to protest in public spaces.

Bihar police books Prashant Kishor

The Bihar Police has registered an FIR against 600-700 individuals, including Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishore, for unauthorized gatherings, instigating people and creating law and order issues in Gandhi Maidan.

This came after Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore and the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants protested at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday, demanding a re-examination for the 70th BPSC prelims.

"Jan Suraaj Party was denied permission to organize Chhatra Sansad in front of the Gandhi statue. However, a crowd gathered at the Gandhi statue and created a law and order problem. A scuffle broke out between the crowd and Police. The crowd broke the loudspeakers installed by the administration. Despite repeated requests, these people violated the guidelines of the administration and disrupted public order. Therefore, the administration removed them by using water cannons and force," Patna Administration said in a statement.

"An FIR has been registered in Gandhi Maidan police station against 600-700 people including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore on charges of unauthorized gathering of crowd, instigating people and creating law and order problems," the Patna Administration added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI