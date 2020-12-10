Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt on ‘serious security lapses’

india

The Centre on Thursday sought a report from the West Bengal government over the alleged “serious security lapses” during the visit of BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda to the state. This comes after Nadda’s convoy was attacked when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents Diamond Harbour in the Lok Sabha.

The action has been taken on a letter written by West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh to Shah, alleging serious security concerns. Ghosh’s vehicle was part of the convoy which was attacked.

Union home minister Amit Shah called the attack on Nadda “sponsored violence”, and said on Twitter that West Bengal has “descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy” under the rule of Trinamool Congress.

तृणमूल शासन में बंगाल अत्याचार, अराजकता और अंधकार के युग में जा चुका है।



टीएमसी के राज में पश्चिम बंगाल के अंदर जिस तरह से राजनीतिक हिंसा को संस्थागत कर चरम सीमा पर पहुँचाया गया है, वो लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों में विश्वास रखने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए दु:खद भी है और चिंताजनक भी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

The Centre also sent a communication to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking a detailed report on law and order situation and the steps being taken by the state government in maintaining peace and tranquility after Thursday’s incident, news agency PTI reported.

Governor Dhankar had expressed concern. “Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy & lawlessness.

“Mamata Banerjee indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP president convoy & political police. WB Police in support...I share my shame with you as it’s on account of your acts of omission & commission,” Dhankar said on Twitter.

Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support.



This happening inspite of my alerts to CS & DGP early morning indicated collapse of law & order — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 10, 2020

Chief minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee said the attack was staged.

“Every day they (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with firearms. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army, CISF....then why are you so scared,” Banerjee said in Kolkata.

The vehicles of BJP leaders were stoned when they were going to attend an organisational meeting at Diamond Harbour. Apart from Dilip Ghosh, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was also part of the convoy.

The assault was telecast live by several Bengali news channels. Vehicles of some media houses were also damaged.

Expressing serious security concerns, Ghosh in a letter to Shah alleged that “during his (Nadda’s) different engagements in Kolkata, it was observed that there was serious lapses on security arrangements, purportedly due to negligence and/or casual approach of the state police department.” He also claimed that a “mob” of over 200 people with sticks and bamboos were demonstrating raising black flags in front of BJP’s state unit office in Kolkata.

Nadda is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal, where assembly election is due next year.