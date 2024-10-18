'Attempt to belittle other languages': MK Stalin writes to PM Modi on Hindi-centred events

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing"Hindi language-oriented events in non-Hindi-speaking states," which he said can be avoided. Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president, MK Stalin wrote a letter to PM Modi. (ANI)

According to ANI, the letter also stated that if the government wants to continue to celebrate Hindi events in such states, then events related to local languages should also be honoured with equal warmth.

"In the circumstances, in a multilingual country like India, according to a special place to Hindi and celebrating Hindi Month in non-Hindi speaking States is seen as an attempt to belittle other languages," Stalin wrote in his letter.

"I suggest that holding such Hindi language oriented events in non-Hindi speaking States could be avoided or if the Union Government still desires to hold such events, I suggest that celebration of the local language month in respective states must also be done with equal warmth," the letter added.

The DMK chief also suggested that special events to celebrate the richness of all the classical languages that are recognised by different states should be organized to enhance cordial relationships among all.

Stalin govt's initiatives to inspire youth

As per a government circular, CM Stalin inaugurated memorials and unveiled statues to guide and inspire the younger generations during his tenure.

"Stalin is continuing the legacy of late chief minister M Karunanidhi, in recognizing the rich contribution of martyrs of freedom struggle, social justice crusaders, and Tamil scholars," it said.

Stalin inaugurated 10 such memorials and unveiled 36 statues since he became the chief minister in 2021.

Recently, Stalin inaugurated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Egmore Museum Complex, a statue of Karunanidhi at Omandurar complex, and a statue of former state minister K Anbazhagan in Nungambakkam, the release said.

The release also recalled that Stalin's father and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi had installed several monuments, including the 133-foot stupendous statue of Tamil savant Tiruvalluvar on a rock off the coast of Kanyakumari.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)