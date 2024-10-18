‘Opposition MPs threatened JPC chief’: Tejasvi Surya's big claim on Waqf bill meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya has alleged that the opposition members threatened Jagdambika Pal, the chairperson of the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf Amendment bill, and a witness during a meeting of the panel.



According to a PTI report, Surya in a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla alleged that the opposition MPs displayed “unparliamentary behaviour” on October 14 when the JPC had called ex-Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairperson Anwar Manipaddy to hear his views on the Waqf land "scam" in Karnataka. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

What Opposition MPs alleged?

On Tuesday, at least 12 opposition MPs in a letter to Birla had alleged “gross violation of parliamentary code of conduct” in the JPC meeting on Waqf Bill. The opposition MPs accused panel chief Jagdambika Pal of conducting the proceedings in a “biased and partisan manner.”



ALSO READ: Waqf Bill: High drama as Opposition MPs again walk out of joint meeting

In his letter to the Lok Sabha speaker, Tejasvi Surya said,"In his letter to Birla, Surya said, “During his deposition, Shri Manippadi discussed a report he submitted in 2012 during his tenure.”



“This report alleges large-scale encroachment or sale of approximately 2,000 acres of Waqf land, valued at around Rs. 2 lakh crore, to private entities, implicating certain leaders of the Indian National Congress,” PTI quoted Surya as saying.



ALSO READ: Argument between Muslim intellectuals and JPC members over Waqf amendment bill

‘Opposition MPs disrupted proceedings’: Tejasvi Surya

In his letter, the BJP MP claimed that the opposition MPs disrupted the proceedings and verbally threatened both the JPC chairperson and the witness, and also tore up committee documents.



"They also walked near to where the witness and chairperson were seated, tried to physically threaten both, snatched the notes and papers they had made and tore it," Surya said, adding that the opposition MPs' behaviour reflected a complete disregard for Parliamentary decorum.

“Following this, they walked out of the meeting while making derogatory remarks towards other members present,” he alleged.

Surya asked the Speaker to direct the opposition members to adhere to the Rules of Conduct and Parliamentary Etiquette, and initiate disciplinary action against those responsible for this unruly and unparliamentary behaviour.



(With PTI inputs)