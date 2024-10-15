Menu Explore
High drama as Opposition leaders walk out of joint meeting on Waqf Bill

ByHT News Desk
Oct 15, 2024 01:11 PM IST

Opposition leaders on Tuesday walked out of the Joint Parliamentary Committee Meeting on the Waqf Bill.

Several Opposition MPs, including including Sanjay Singh, Kalyan Banerjee, Gaurav Gogoi, A Raja, Mohamed Abdulla and Arvind Sawant, on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the joint committee on the Waqf Bill, alleging derogatory remarks against them by a Bharatiya Janata Party member, news agency PTI reported.

Several opposition MPs, including AAP's Sanjay Singh, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, Congress' Syed Naseer Hussain boycott a meeting of the parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Delhi. (ANI)
Several opposition MPs, including AAP's Sanjay Singh, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, Congress' Syed Naseer Hussain boycott a meeting of the parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Delhi. (ANI)

The Opposition members stormed out of the meeting of the parliamentary panel, which was hearing a presentation from representatives of the ministry of minority affairs on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The opposition members rejoined the meeting after staying away for nearly one hour. However, BJP members claimed that the opposition members were abusing the chairman of the committee Jagadambika Pal.

This is the second consecutive day when opposition members have walked out of the meeting following differences.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

