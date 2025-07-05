Attempt to kill first husband fails, woman falls for criminal, kills his mother: MP woman's shocking rap sheet

The arrest of a woman in a murder case threw open a can of worms for the Madhya Pradesh Police, bringing to light her shocking past – two marriages, multiple affairs, a failed attempt to kill, and then a murder. Gwalior woman Pooja Jatav, who plotted to kill first husband.(Live Hindustan)

Twenty-nine-year-old Pooja Jatav has been arrested in Gwalior for allegedly plotting the murder of her mother-in-law and attempting to have her first husband killed.

According to the police, as cited by Live Hindustan, the case came to light after Pooja's mother-in-law, 60-year-old Sushila Devi, was found murdered in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on June 24.

Initially, the case appeared to be a robbery gone wrong, as jewellery was missing from the house. But after questioning Pooja, the police uncovered a far more disturbing story. “During interrogation, she broke down and confessed to everything,” a senior officer said.

MP woman has a long history of crime.

Police say Pooja's criminal record began 11 years ago, when she married her first husband in Madhya Pradesh, reported Live Hindustan. Although it was a love marriage, the couple frequently argued over financial issues.

Pooja allegedly hired someone to kill him, but he survived the shooting. He later filed a case against her, and she was jailed for some time before being released on bail.

Pooja met a man while attending court hearings for the case of plotting her first husband's killing.

The man named Kalyan also had several criminal cases against him. Their relationship began secretly due to caste differences and the fact that Pooja was still legally married. They lived together in Jhansi for some time before Kalyan died in a road accident.

Married lover’s brother

Following Kalyan’s death, Pooja approached his family and asked for support. She eventually moved into their house and became close to Kalyan’s elder brother, Santosh. Despite him already being married and having a child, Pooja and Santosh got married, Live Hindustan reported.

Later, Pooja wanted to sell Kalyan’s share of property. Santosh and his father, Ajay Singh, agreed to the sale, but Sushila Devi, Pooja's mother-in-law, strongly opposed it.

Upset over her mother-in-law's refusal, Pooja allegedly hatched a plan with her sister Kamini and Kamini’s lover Ankit to get rid of her, for which she promised them half the money from the land sale, police said.

On June 24, Pooja invited Santosh and Ajay to Gwalior for her daughter’s birthday. With them out of town, Kamini and Ankit travelled to Jhansi. They reportedly made Sushila unconscious using an injection, then strangled her.

After the murder, the two fled with ₹8 lakh in cash.

Arrests and confessions

Following the incident, Santosh’s first wife, who had moved out earlier, suspected Pooja’s involvement. During questioning, Santosh and Ajay also pointed fingers at Pooja.

The police tracked her down and arrested her. During questioning, she admitted to planning the murder. She also named Kamini and Ankit, who were later arrested. Police recovered the injection, a rope, and the stolen cash from them.

Pooja, her sister Kamini, and Ankit are now in custody, and further investigation is underway.