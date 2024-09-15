Attempt to murder case filed against BRS MLA for attacking party leader

The Cyberabad police in Hyderabad registered a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lawmaker Arekapudi Gandhi for allegedly trying to murder another BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Thursday, people aware of the matter said on Saturday. Arekapudi Gandhi, who recently joined ruling Congress in Telangana but continues to be a member of the assembly from BRS, along with others, trespassed into house of Kaushik Reddy on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Gachibowli police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate limits against Gandhi, his son Arekapudi Pruthvi and others under Sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 189 (unlawful assembly), 191 (2) (rioting), 191 (3) (attacking with deadly weapon), 132 (using criminal force to prevent government servant from discharging duty), 329 (criminal trespass), 333 (house trespass after assault), 324 (4) (damage of property), 324 (5) (causing loss of more than ₹1 lakh) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

Gandhi, who recently joined ruling Congress in Telangana but continues to be a member of the assembly from BRS, along with others, trespassed into house of Kaushik Reddy on Thursday. This comes after a recent war of words between the two leaders over the appointment of Gandhi as the Public Accounts Committee chairman.

According to police, Gandhi stormed into the residence of Kaushik Reddy and attacked the latter with eggs, tomatoes and stones, besides vandalising the premises. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by Reddy.

The BRS took strong exception to Gandhi’s appointment as he had defected from the party to the Congress and as per the assembly traditions, the post should have been awarded to the opposition party.

Meanwhile, Gandhi has claimed that he is “technically still a BRS member” and that he has no hesitation to meet party president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Earlier, on Friday, Reddy, along with other BRS leaders, including former minister T Harish Rao, announced to lay siege to Gandhi’s residence, but they were kept under house arrest, police said.