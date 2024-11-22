Attempts made by Congress to sensationalise Manipur crisis: Nadda to Kharge

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday criticised the Congress party by claiming that the repercussions of the party’s “abject failure” in dealing with local issues in Manipur when it was in power are being felt even today. Nadda alleged that the Congress chose to use Northeast and its people to rake up political mileage. (JP Nadda | Facebook)

In a rejoinder to Kharge, Nadda accused the Congress of pushing an “incorrect, false and politically” motivated narrative on the issue of Manipur crisis as he questioned Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge for seeking President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention and alleging the central government’s failure in finding solution to the crisis.

Nadda’s statement comes two days after Kharge urged President Murmu’s immediate intervention in solving the Manipur crisis.

Responding to Kharge’s comments, the BJP’ national president alleged that the Congress chose to use Northeast and its people to rake up political mileage and “peddle nefarious agendas”, ignoring the developments the NDA government made in the region over the last decade.

“From more than ten historical peace accords to unprecedented connectivity, our governments are truly bringing the people of Northeast closer,” Nadda said.

He claimed it was during the Congress rule that Manipur witnessed one of the bloodiest periods in history, and the party failed to resolve the issue appropriately at the central and state level, leading to “thousands of fake encounters.”

“In contrast, with the first incidence of violence that was reported, our government – both at the Centre as well as state – was immediately working to stabilise the situation and protect the people,” he added, emphasising the NDA government’s commitment to resolve the issue as the investigation into the case of ethnic violence is being carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“What is shocking is how repeated attempts are being made by the Congress party to sensationalise the situation in Manipur,” he added.

Nadda further claimed that the Congress government had “legitimised the illegal migration of foreign militants to India” by signing treaties with them.

“These known militant leaders – fleeing their country to avoid arrests – wholeheartedly endorsed and encouraged to carry on their destabilising efforts,” Nadda alleged.

“Whether this failure is an unfortunate blind spot resulting from Congress’ thirst for power or part of a carefully designed strategy to divide the people and sideline our democracy, is what our nation deserves to know,” he added.

“Full of falsehoods”

Dismissing Nadda’s claims, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh called it “full of falsehoods” adding that the letter is a “4D exercise – denial, distortion, distraction and defamation”.

“The people of Manipur are yearning for normalcy, peace, and harmony to return to the state at the earliest. Towards this end they are asking four simple questions: 1. When will the PM visit the state? 2. How much longer will the CM continue to be inflicted on the state, when a majority of MLAs are not in his support? 3. When will a full-time Governor for the state be appointed? 4.When will the Union Home Minister take responsibility for his abject failures in Manipur?” the Congress leader asked on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

In his two-page letter to President Murmu, Kharge blamed both the Centre and state government for “completely failing” in restoring peace and normalcy in the border state in the last 18 months. He expressed hope that the President’s intervention will bring the region to normalcy.