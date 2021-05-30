Audio clips hint at Sasikala’s plans to return to AIADMK after Covid-19

At a time when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is yet to come to terms with its defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections, which saw them losing power in Tamil Nadu after 10 years, the party is facing another challenge, this time from the expelled interim party general secretary VK Sasikala, whose two leaked audio clips hinted at her intentions to regain her footing in the party.

In the leaked audio clips, Sasikala can be heard talking to party cadre over the phone, saying she would be back soon and set everything right. The development comes at a time when the rift between AIADMK’s dual leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam is becoming public.

In one call, Sasikala is purportedly heard saying, “Don’t worry. We will definitely set everything right. You all be brave. I will come after corona is over.” One of her supporters, Lawrence, tells her that a whole group was waiting for her return, and they would back her. In a second call with a supporter named Vinod Suresh, Sasikala says she is disheartened to see the fights in the AIADMK. “We will make a decision shortly and come soon. Don’t worry. It hurts to see them fight. We made this party grow with a lot of difficulties so I cannot just watch it go to waste. Very soon I will come. Once corona is over, I will meet everyone.” Suresh, from Thanjavur district, then responds, saying he had attended her rally and that they are all shattered after losing the elections. Suresh added that they were waiting for her decision.

An associate in Sasikala’s team, who did not wish to be identified, confirmed it was Sasikala’s conversations and that she didn’t know the call was being recorded.

“We have been receiving a lot of letters from the AIADMK and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) cadre. Some of them have written with their blood,” he said, adding, “Instead of writing back, she called them. She just spoke from her heart. Once Covid-19 is over, she is planning to meet them.”

Sasikala’s moves are being closely watched as she was the most powerful behind-the-scenes operator in the AIADMK for close to three decades when Jayalalithaa was at the helm of the party.