According to the official, the number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far in the district has reached 9,85,461.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Aurangabad district reports 988 new Covid-19 cases, 26 more deaths

As 26 patients succumbed to the infection, the death toll in this district from Marathwada region mounted to 2,709. These cases and deaths were reported on Friday.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 12:44 PM IST

With the addition of 988 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra reached 1,30,836, an official said.

As 26 patients succumbed to the infection, the death toll in this district from Marathwada region mounted to 2,709.

These cases and deaths were reported on Friday.

A total of 1,266 patients recovered from the infection during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 1,19,117, the official told.

There are 9,010 active cases in the district at present.

According to the official, the number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far in the district has reached 9,85,461.

Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey on Friday held a meeting with some pediatricians in the city to discuss ways to tackle the viral infection among children.

