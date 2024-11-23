Aurangabad Election 2024 Results Live: The Election Commission is announcing results for all of the 8 assembly constituencies in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra today. These seats are Sillod, Kannad, Phulambri, Aurangabad Central, Aurangabad West, Aurangabad East, Paithani, Gangapur and Vijaypur. All 288 constituencies of the Maharashtra Assembly went to polls in a single phase election on November 20. All the results will be out today along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly....Read More

A lot has happened since the last assembly elections in the state. NDA won the majority last time but Shiv Sena exited the BJP led alliance to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Aurangabad and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.