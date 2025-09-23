Authorities make IDs mandatory for participation in Bhopal Garba events

The authorities have made identity cards mandatory for participation in garba events during the ongoing Navratri festivities in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, even as state minister Vishwas Sarang said only Hindus should be allowed to participate in these religious events. An order asked garba organisers to bar people without identity cards from entering their venues. (PTI/Representative)

The first such move came after some garba organisers put up banners banning the entry of Muslims, warning that anyone found violating the ban would be subjected to ghar wapsi (religious conversion). People aware of the matter said the administration took note of these developments and issued the identity card mandate as a preventive measure.

In an order, district collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh asked garba organisers to bar people without identity cards from entering their venues, install CCTV cameras to monitor activities, ensure public safety, firefighting equipment, and adherence to safety norms. They have also been asked to arrange first aid.

“The organising committee should ensure that no person carries any suspicious/objectionable object or sharp weapon at the venue...nor use/display it,” said the order.

Singh said they issued the directives for the safety of women and girls. “The organisers should know who is coming to their event so that in case of any controversy and law and order situation, they could be held responsible.”

Sarang backed the order, saying Garba is not entertainment, where people perform, but a religious ritual to worship Goddess Durga. “It is essential that those going there should reveal their identity.”

On Monday, a hoarding was installed outside the garba pandal of Shri Krishna Seva Samiti in Bhopal’s Awadhpuri, saying the entry of “Jihadis” is strictly prohibited. If caught, there will be ghar wapsi, it said.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Rameshwar Sharma said non-Hindus are welcome to participate, provided they embrace the Sanatan Dharma. “We will welcome non-Hindus by providing Ganga Jal [holy Ganga water], Gau Mutra [cow urine) and applying vermillion on the forehead to perform aarti,” said Sharma.