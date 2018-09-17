Auto driver beaten up for allegedly questioning Tamil Nadu BJP chief about fuel prices

An elderly auto driver was allegedly assaulted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Chennai on Sunday night as he questioned party state president Tamilisai Soundararajan over the increasing fuel rates.

As Soundararajan was addressing media in Saidapet on Sunday night, the auto driver named Kathir, standing behind her, asked her why fuel prices were rising.

“Sister, why the fuel prices are increasing regularly?” he asked her.

However, Soundararajan did not respond and continued to address the press.

As Kathir persisted, some BJP workers pushed him away and allegedly assaulted him.

#WATCH Saidapet(Chennai): BJP leader V Kalidass pushes and hits an auto rickshaw driver who asked Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan about petrol price hike (16.9.18) pic.twitter.com/5SRH60sb23 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

Speaking about the incident, the auto driver said they assaulted him for just asking a question.

“I just expressed my stress due to the increasing fuel prices. I did not have any intention to hurt the BJP leader. However, they beat me up,” Kathir told media.

While BJP workers alleged that Kathir was drunk, Soundararajan claimed that the auto driver was not assaulted.

“BJP workers did not assault him. If anyone attacked him, it is condemnable,” she said.

