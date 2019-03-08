Auto fare goes up in Delhi by Rs 1.5/km, AAP govt to announce date later

People in Delhi will now have to pay more for their travel by auto-rickshaw. The Arvind Kejriwal government has decide to hike the auto-rickshaw fare by Rs 1.5 per km. The decision was announced by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Friday.

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the revised rates of auto-rickshaws from existing Rs 8 per km to Rs 9.5 per km, the transport minister said. Under the new auto tariff arrangement, auto-rickshaws will charge Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km instead of existing limit of 2 km.

However, the date from which the new rates come into effect has not yet been decided. The Aam Aadmi Party government will issue a notification to this effect soon, the minister said.

The waiting charge has been revised from 50 paise per minute to 75 paise per minute. Earlier, the waiting charges were applicable only in the case of a minimum of 15-minute stay. Now, that limit of 15 minute has been done away with.

The waiting charges will be applicable when the vehicle is completely stationary or stuck in traffic or moving extremely slow, that is, at a speed less than 6kmph. The night charges and the luggage charges remain the same.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 18:12 IST