Avian flu: 1,795 complaints of bird deaths in Mumbai, says BMC
In the past two weeks since bird flu was reported in Mumbai, the Disaster Management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 1,795 complaints of bird deaths from different parts of the city.
These complaints include deaths of crows, pigeons and other birds, but not chicken, said BMC.
A BMC official said, “In many cases, there are multiple phone calls reporting a single death. Hence, the number of complaints is higher than that of actual bird deaths.”
As of now, Mumbai has reported two confirmed bird flu deaths. In the state, more than 6,000 birds have been culled but none in Mumbai yet.
Also read | Bird flu spreads among poultry in 5 of 11 afflicted states despite culling
Deonar abattoir general manager, Dr Yogesh Shetye, said, “We have not undertaken culling of any bird because of bird flu yet. All deaths that are being reported in Mumbai are of crows, pigeons and other birds. However, no death of any chicken has been reported yet.”
Since the outbreak of bird flu in the city, Byculla zoo authorities in Mumbai are on high alert as the zoo is home to over 200 exotic and aquatic birds.
A zoo official said, “At Byculla zoo, there is no mingling of caged birds with migratory birds, and hence we have not reported any symptom of bird flu or any case.”
The BMC’s market department is also conducting visits to retailers and wholesalers dealing in poultry since for two weeks now in order to create awareness about bird flu.
Meanwhile, since the outbreak of bird flu, the demand for chicken has gone down by 5-15%, according to poultry sellers’ association in Maharashtra, while that of meat and sea food has risen, leading to price hike in these products.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam launches self-employment scheme of ₹1000 crore to help 2 lakh youth
- The scheme was part of the BJP-led government’s budget speech in 2017-18, but instead of benefitting 100,000 young men as planned it managed to get only around 7,000 beneficiaries due to lack of adequate support from banks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 soldiers injured in Pak shelling in Akhnoor, but no infiltration bid: Army
- The Army denied reports in a section of the media that there was a major infiltration bid in the Keri Battal area in Akhnoor on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in which three militants were killed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Octogenarian priest bludgeoned to death on temple premises in Lucknow
- The blood-soaked body of 85-year-old Fakire Das was found inside his hut on the temple premises and a brick apparently used to hit him by assailants was recovered from the spot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre proposes to suspend farm laws for 1.5 years, next meeting on January 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rebels release video SOS of 2 oil firm workers kidnapped in Arunachal Pradesh
- The ULFA-I wants the oil drilling company to pay its ‘due share’ for extracting natural resources from Assam and rest of northeast region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 post-vaccination deaths not related to inoculation, 1 under probe: Ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Singapore sign pact on submarine rescue support
- In another move to deepen military cooperation, Rajnath Singh and his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen expressed their support to the early conclusion of agreements to facilitate live firing drills and to establish reciprocal arrangements for the cross-attendance of military courses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health worker dies after Covid vaccine jab, official says death not due to it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central agencies threatening our officials, says Kerala CM, Customs deny charge
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan put Customs in his line of fire over the investigation into the gold smuggling case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V K Sasikala taken to Bengaluru hospital after she complains of fever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli maaro’ slogan for 2nd day in Bengal, this time at BJP rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt offers to amend farm laws; Farmer leaders insist on repeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh add more bird flu deaths amid second wave
- In January first week at least 80,000 ducks and 10,000 chickens were culled in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and the Centre had rushed a high-level team to Kerala. The state government had announced ₹100 per bird to compensate poultry farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gupkar Alliance puts up brave face after Sajjad Lone’s exit
- CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami who is one of the senior most leaders of the Gupkar Alliance said Sajjad Lone could have raised the issues internally instead of exiting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Obviously': Minister on whether beneficiaries were aware of Covaxin fine print
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox