Aviation Ministry plans to support Agniveers in various services

The Union civil aviation ministry on Saturday announced to induct “highly skilled, disciplined and motivated” Agniveers into its various services and give them wings to fly as the central government announced a slew of job opportunities for Agniveers after their four-year tenure.

“Civil Aviation is looking forward to inducting the highly skilled, disciplined and motivated #Agniveers into its various services and give them wings to fly,” the ministry tweeted.

Citing the job opportunities, the ministry said that it will provide platforms for Agniveers in the air traffic and aircraft technician services.

Among other opportunities, the ministry said that the Agniveers can take be inducted in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft. They (Agniveers) can also provide meteorological and air accident investigator services.

The announcement comes as violent protests against the Agnipath scheme, which was rolled out on June 14, continued on Saturday.

To assuage protesters’ concerns, three ministries announced a slew of measures for people after exiting the Agnipath programme: the civil aviation ministry indicated it will give Agniveers priority in roles of air traffic management, logistics and maintenance; the ministry of shipping said there will be opportunities in the merchant navy; and the education ministry said it plans to recognise in-service training as credits in graduation courses.