‘Avoid company of sanatanis’: Siddaramaiah warns against RSS influence

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday cautioned people against associating with ‘sanatanis’ and urged vigilance against BJP's ideological parent, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Sangh Parivar. He accused them of historically opposing BR Ambedkar and the Constitution drafted under his leadership. Siddaramaiah clarified that the proposal to include Kurubas in the ST list originated during the previous BJP government under Basavaraj Bommai. (CMO Karnataka) (HT Photo)

Siddaramaiah urged citizens to align themselves with progressive and rational forces in society.

“Keep your company right. Associate with those who stand for society, not with those who oppose social change or with 'sanatanis',” news agency PTI quoted Siddaramaiah as saying.

The chief minister also referred to a recent incident in which a shoe was hurled at chief justice of India BR Gavai, terming it a reflection of deep-rooted orthodoxy.

“The fact that a 'sanatani' threw a shoe at the Chief Justice shows that 'sanatanis' and orthodox elements still exist in society. This act should be condemned not just by Dalits but by everyone. Only then can we say that society is moving on the path of change,” he said.

‘RSS and Sangh opposed Ambedkar’s Constitution’ Siddaramaiah alleged that the RSS and Sangh Parivar had always opposed Ambedkar’s vision and continue to challenge the values of the Constitution.

He said, “They are spreading lies that the Congress defeated Ambedkar in the elections. But the truth is what Ambedkar himself wrote in his own handwriting – ‘Savarkar and Dange defeated me.’ Such truths must be placed before society to expose the falsehoods of the Sangh Parivar.”

Calling Ambedkar a visionary who used knowledge as a tool for reform, Siddaramaiah said, “Ambedkar acquired knowledge to understand society and used it throughout his life to change society.”

He also highlighted his government’s efforts to promote Ambedkar’s legacy. “I established the Ambedkar School of Economics so that those who study Ambedkar may walk in his path. Ambedkar is matchless. Another Ambedkar will never be born, but everyone should follow his ideals and walk in his footsteps,” he said.

‘Education should not be a privilege’ He was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Mysore University’s Ambedkar Study Centre and the inauguration of the new Jnana Darshana building.

Praising Mysore University’s Ambedkar Study Centre for completing 25 years and inaugurating the ‘Vishwa Jnani Ambedkar Sabha Bhavana,’ Siddaramaiah said it was “a welcome step” toward promoting equality through education.

“Unequal opportunities have created inequality. Education is not anyone’s ancestral property. What people need is opportunity. Once given, they can become scholars and intellectuals,” he said.

‘Reject blind belief’ Siddaramaiah said he drew inspiration from the thoughts of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar, adding that rationality must guide social progress.

“That is why I hope rationality and scientific thinking will grow. Don’t be a person who studies science but still practices blind beliefs,” he said.

Reiterating Ambedkar’s contribution, Siddaramaiah said, “He studied and absorbed all the constitutions of the world and gave India the best Constitution suitable for its society.”

With PTI inputs