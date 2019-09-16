Ayodhya case: Supreme Court asks registry if live recording and telecast of hearing possible

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:52 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday asked registry if live recording and telecast of hearing is possible.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court began hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case from August 6, 2019.

The same day, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had said that it will not allow live streaming or audio recording of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case hearing that began that morning after the mediation attempt in the case failed.

Former BJP leader and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue KN Govindacharya had moved the Supreme Court seeking live-streaming of the upcoming day-to-day proceedings in the Ayodhya case.

“This case is a matter of national importance. There are crores of persons, including the petitioner, who want to witness the court proceedings, but cannot due to the present norms in the Supreme Court,” Govindacharya had said in his petition rejected by the CJI-led Supreme Court bench.

On August 8, a five-judge bench headed by CJI and including Justices D Y Chandrachud, S A Bobde, Ashok Bhushan and S A Abdul Nazeer, had said that it will hear the Ayodhya title dispute case five days in the week -- from Monday to Friday.

The court is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the case.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 11:36 IST