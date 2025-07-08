Ayodhya decks up for flag hoisting ceremony at Ram Temple in November

A flag-hoisting ceremony is set to take place at the Ram temple in Ayodhya in November with thousands of special guests expected to attend and Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to be the chief guest. The flag-hoisting ceremony is expected to be as grand as the consecration of Lord Ram, said temple sources.(AP File)

An official of the temple trust, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told PTI on Monday that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has shortlisted two dates in November for this significant event. Preparations for the ceremony are gaining momentum.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be present as the chief guest on this auspicious occasion," the official said.

According to sources within the temple, the Ram flag will be hoisted atop the 161-foot-high spire of the temple. In addition, flags will also be hoisted on the spires of all other temples within the complex, marking a major milestone towards the completion of the temple's construction.

Anil Mishra, a trustee of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra told PTI, "The final programme is still being prepared. As soon as it is ready, it will be shared."

Temple sources further told PTI that the flag-hoisting ceremony is expected to be as grand as the consecration of Lord Ram. The trust is preparing an extensive guest list that includes saints, religious leaders, distinguished dignitaries and devotees from across India and abroad. The trust estimates that thousands of guests will witness this second historic occasion following the consecration ceremony of the deity Ram Lalla.

A senior official from the Ayodhya administration confirmed that preparations are in full swing to welcome the guests.

The temple trust and the administrative machinery have started booking rooms in hotels, while arrangements are also being made in major dharamshalas and guest houses across the city, the official added.

According to temple sources, astrologers are determining the most auspicious time for the ceremony in November. Discussions are underway to finalise one of the two proposed dates -- November 16 or November 25.

The flag will be hoisted on the temple spire amid Vedic chants, music and special worship rituals. Several other rituals will also be part of the programme.

A Ram Katha may be organised, and renowned musicians and artists from across the country are expected to perform, further enhancing the grandeur of the ceremony.