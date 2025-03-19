Bhindranwale posters on HP buses: Jai Ram flags law & order issue, CM Sukhu to take it up with Punjab

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday cornered the government on the issue of forcibly stopping buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) in Punjab and pasting posters carrying pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. During the ongoing Budget session, Thakur, while talking on the “deteriorating” law and order situation, said flags having Bhindranwale’s pictures were being installed on HRTC buses going to Punjab and swords were being waved openly. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur outside the state assembly in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT photo)

“This is a serious matter,” said Thakur while pointing out that last week some tourists from Punjab reached Manikaran in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, carrying posters and banners of Bhindranwale. These devotees, who had come in large numbers, allegedly got into an argument with the Kullu police and local people following which cops confiscated Bhindranwale’s flags from bikes, arguing that this was done to maintain law and order.

Later, an HRTC bus going to Punjab was stopped and Bhindranwale’s posters were put up besides sloganeering, said Jai Ram Thakur. “Some were seen brandishing swords,” said Thakur. He said CM Sukhu should create a cordial atmosphere by talking to the CM of Punjab.

The former chief minister said, “The youth of the neighboring states are coming to Himachal and creating a ruckus. They move around with posters of Bhindranwale on their vehicles. When they are stopped, they create law and order problems.”

It may be mentioned that more that 100 buses ply daily from Himachal to Punjab. Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) MD Nipun Jindal said a complaint was lodged at the Hoshiarpur police station regarding posters which were put up on a bus at Hoshiarpur bus stand.

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said that such incidents are unfortunate, and he would talk to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Meanwhile, two cases have been registered — one in the Manali police station and the other in Manikaran police station after youths from Punjab attacked locals when asked to remove flag with a photo of Bhindranwale.

PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh termed such incidents as unfortunate. “Such incidents hurt the identity of the state and the trust of the people, which cannot be tolerated at all,” he said.

He also reminded that when there was a BJP government in the state, Khalistan flags were displayed at the gate of Dharamshala assembly.