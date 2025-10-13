Ayodhya, Twenty-two tableaux depicting the state's strides and religious teachings are in works for the celebration of Deepotsav in Ayodhya this year, the ninth such event, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Monday. Ayodhya Deepotsav to have 22 tableaux, 7 themed on Ramayan

The Information Department will showcase 15 tableaux highlighting the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government during the mega Diwali event, it said

"At the same time, the Tourism and Culture Department will present tableaux inspired by the seven chapters of the Ramayan. In total, 22 tableaux are being prepared at Saket College. Alongside these, folk arts and dances from various states will further enhance the splendour of this grand festival of lights," it said.

According to District Information Officer Santosh Kumar Dwivedi, the Information Department tableaux will depict the state's strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, and cultural development.

The Culture Department's tableaux, based on the seven Ramayan chapters — Balakanda, Ayodhyakanda, Aranyakanda, Kishkindhakanda, Sunderkanda, Lankakanda, and Uttarakanda — will portray the life of Lord Rama and the lessons of the epic, he said.

"Meanwhile, Ayodhya will be illuminated with millions of lamps along Rampath, Bhakti Path, and other major locations, taking the city one step closer to setting another world record. The event is expected to draw locals, devotees, and tourists from across India and abroad," Dwivedi said.

This year's Deepotsav will see performances of Haryana's Phaag, Kerala's Kathakali, Rajasthan's Jhumar, Punjab's Bhangra, Odisha's Sambalpuri, Ghazipur's Dibiya, and folk forms from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

More than 500 artists will enthral the audience with their performances.

A representative from Vivid India, the company organising the event, said that the tableaux will also highlight Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Kashi Corridor, Ayushman Cashless Scheme, Defence Corridor, Clean and Green Uttar Pradesh, and several central schemes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.