Ayodhya dispute: Parties split on mediation process

Several Hindu parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit opposed on Wednesday any mediation process to resolve the politically sensitive issue even as Muslim parties said they would “honour” the Supreme Court’s decision.

Hindu organisations Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Mahasabha and seers of Ayodhya opposed mediation, saying it would delay the process.

“It seems the Supreme Court is not serious about resolving the Ayodhya dispute...had the court been serious it would have given a final verdict on the issue by now on the basis of merit,” said head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. “The apex court is well aware of the fact that all efforts to resolve the dispute through mediation have failed,” he added.

Regional spokesperson of VHP, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Sharad Sharma, said mediation was a delaying tactic.

Triloki Nath Pandey, a representative of Ram Lalla [the child deity Ram], said, “I am against any form of mediation in the case at this stage. All previous efforts for an out-of-court settlement through mediation have failed.”

Nirmohi Akhara was the only Hindu body that supported mediation. “I am always ready for any kind of mediation in the Ayodhya dispute. If the Supreme Court is willing to appoint a mediator, we will accept the decision,” said Mahant Dhinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhada.

The Sunni Central Waqf Board, welcomed the call for mediation. “We never stepped back from negotiations in the past. If it is the apex court’s wish, we are ready to sit across the table with parties to the dispute and discuss the issue,” said Zufar Ahmed Faruqi, the body’s Uttar Pradesh chief. “I would like to make it clear that any decision or possible outcome of the talks would be in consultation and agreement with the stand of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board,” he said. The Board provided support to the Muslim parties in the suit, he said.

