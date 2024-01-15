Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Puri Shankaracharya clarifies decision to skip event

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya! The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to be a grand affair, drawing dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has planned the proceedings, with Vedic rituals commencing on January 16, a week before the main event. Underconstruction Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Sourced)(HT_PRINT)

A new outfit and flag were presented to Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Sunday, which is destined to grace Lord Ram Lalla after the culmination of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha.

Several tent cities have been erected in Ayodhya to accommodate the devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand ceremony. Ayodhya, adorned with wall paintings depicting the life of Lord Ram, is also witnessing a significant economic transformation. The Global Investment Summit saw investors signing agreements for substantial investments in the hospitality sector. Iconic hotel brands such as Taj, Marriott, Ginger, Oberoi, Trident, and Radisson are working on around 50 major hotel projects in the city.