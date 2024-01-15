Ram Temple consecration: Movement of trains to be affected in Ayodhya from Jan 16 - Jan 22

The movement of trains will be affected in Ayodhya from January 16 - January 22 due to the doubling of tracks and electrification work being done ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Ten trains including the Vande Bharat Express have been cancelled whereas 35 trains including the Doon Express will run on alternate routes. The Indian Railways earlier modified train schedules in Ayodhya amid the growing demand from devotees eager to visit the temple town ahead of the consecration ceremony. (HT File Photo)

The Vande Bharat Express from Ayodhya Cantt to Anand Vihar was earlier cancelled till January 15 for the track maintenance works, said Rekha Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Northern Railway, Lucknow Division. Now the cancellation has been extended till January 22.

The Indian Railways earlier modified the train schedules to Ayodhya amid the growing demand from devotees eager to visit the temple town before the consecration ceremony. Taking to X, Union minister of state Darshana Jardosh shared a list of trains going to the temple town of Ayodhya along with their revised schedule for respective cities. “Indian Railways will take you to the faith of Ayodhya… In view of the increasing demand of Ram devotees, some changes have been made in the trains going to Ayodhya,” Jardosh posted on X.

The list of rescheduled trains included those from Gujarat's Udhna, those commencing services from Indore and those from Valsad.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22. The event will be presided over by PM Modi. Prominent cricketers, celebrities, and industrialists will attend the ceremony. The temple trust has outlined a seven-day schedule of rituals to precede the ‘pran pratishtha’ event. The rituals will begin on January 16 with the priest appointed by the Temple Trust conducting the 'Dashvidh' bath ritual on the banks of river Saryu. The rituals would conclude on January 21.

