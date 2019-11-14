e-paper
Ayodhya saint held for remarks on TV debate

An FIR was lodged against Paramhansdas and as the supporters of Nritya Gopal Das began collecting outside the residence of Paramhansdas, the police intervened and arrested him before the situation could take an ugly turn.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:32 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ayodhya
Paramhansdas was also arrested last year when he threatened to immolate himself if the temple was not built at the earliest.
Paramhansdas was also arrested last year when he threatened to immolate himself if the temple was not built at the earliest.(Live Hindustan)
         

Mahant Paramhansdas, who had made some highly derogatory remarks on a TV channel against the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas head, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, was arrested on Thursday after angry supporters of Nritya Gopal Das surrounded him.

Anand Das, a disciple of Nritya Gopal Das’ heir designate Kamal Nayan Das, said that Paramhansdas was ignorant and foolish.

He termed Paramhansdas’ remarks on the TV channel as indecent and and said the statements smacked of ignorance.

An FIR was lodged against Paramhansdas and as the supporters of Nritya Gopal Das began collecting outside the residence of Paramhansdas, the police intervened and arrested him before the situation could take an ugly turn.

Paramhansdas was also arrested last year when he threatened to immolate himself if the temple was not built at the earliest.

None of the police officials were available for comment on the issue.

