Ayodhya waits for Ram temple event, Vedic rituals continue ahead of groundbreaking ceremony

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 11:06 IST

The Vedic rituals continued for the second day on Tuesday at Ram Janmabhoomi where the foundation will be laid for the construction of Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneous Vedic rituals began at Hanuman Garhi temple.

The three-day Vedic rituals which began on Monday will end with bhoomi poojan on Wednesday. PM Modi will perform the pooja at around 12.15 pm.

“Lord Hanuman is considered to be protector of Ayodhya. So, before construction of Ram Mandir begins, we are performing this puja at Hanuman Garhi to seek his (Lord Hanuman) permission to start construction work of Ram Mandir,” said Anil Mishra, member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

At Ram Janmabhoomi, 21 priests started Vedic rituals at around 9 am for Ramacharya puja. Several other Vedic rituals will also be performed on Tuesday.

Eight priests from Ayodhya, five each from Varanasi and Delhi and three from Kamikochi in Tamil Nadu are performing the rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi for the construction of the temple.

The city of Ayodhya is decked up for the August 5 event when religious leaders and other dignitaries will gather for the ceremony. However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, limited number of people have been invited for the event.

PM Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath have been listed as guests. The invitation, which had an image of Ram Lalla, or infant Ram, on the obverse, was issued in the name of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Adityanath visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site on Monday with senior officials to review preparations. He also went to the Hanuman Garhi temple, where PM Modi is expected to offer prayers before the ceremony on Wednesday.

“It is not only a historic but also an emotional moment as after 500 years the Ram temple work will start. It will be the foundation of a new India,” Adityanath told reporters.

The city, roughly 130km from Lucknow, is cloaked in security with 4,000security personnel manning the site and 75 check posts blocking approach roads. The district borders have been sealed from Monday night.