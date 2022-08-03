Home / India News / ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’: Free entry at all monuments, museums from Aug 5 to 15

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav': Free entry at all monuments, museums from Aug 5 to 15

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 04:33 PM IST
  • Union minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy shared a statement of the ASI that said no fee shall be charged at any ticketed centrally protected monuments as well as Archeological Site museums from August 5 to 15 as part of the celebrations.
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Entry to all monuments protected under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free during August 5 and 15 as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign and the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations. The information was shared by Union minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy.

Taking to social media, Reddy shared a statement of the ASI that said no fee shall be charged at any ticketed centrally protected monuments as well as Archeological Site museums from August 5 to 15 as part of the celebrations.

Reddy wrote with the statement ASI has made entry free for visitors/tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country from August 5 and 15.

The Union ministry of culture is taking several initiatives to celebrate India's 75th year of Independence under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav' campaign.

