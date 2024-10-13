Baba Siddique killers were paid in advance, received firearms days ago; fired 4-5 rounds

The Mumbai Police suspected that the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was a pre-planned act. The Mumbai Police also said the crime branch has launched an investigation into the case from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project. Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. (HT Photo/Satish Bate)

While two of the alleged assailants have been arrested, another accused is on the run and efforts are on to trace him, the police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), resident of Haryana, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), native of Uttar Pradesh, the police added.

The Baba Siddique killers were paid in advance for their involvement in the crime and had received a delivery of firearms a few days prior, The Times of India reported.

A case has been registered against the three accused under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including for murder, as well as provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, they said.

Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at, an official said.

He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra where he was declared dead.

After the incident, a forensic team visited the crime spot and collected samples and police were checking CCTV camera footage of the nearby spots to get more information about the attack, the official said.

4-5 rounds fired from 9.9 MM pistol

The shooters opened four to five rounds of fire from a 9.9 MM pistol which was recovered by police, the police said. During the probe, police found the assailants fired at Baba Siddique when people started bursting firecrackers during a Durga visarjan procession, a police official said.

What Maharashtra govt said on Baba Siddique's death

They got advantage as most of the people did not hear the gunshots sound, the police said. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar described the attack as extremely unfortunate and condemnable.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the incident is deeply regrettable. "We have directed the police to ensure no one takes law into their hands under any circumstances. We cannot allow any form of gang war to resurface in our city," he said.

Baba Siddique was known for grand Iftar parties

During the Covid-19 pandemic peak, Baba Siddique had arranged highly sought-after medicines for needy patients. He was also known for his grand Iftar parties which were attended by top Bollywood stars.

A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, he was also known be close to several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt.