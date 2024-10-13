Did Baba Siddique die before reaching the hospital? What doctors said

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three unidentified men on Saturday outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area. The 66-year-old former Maharashtra minister was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors fought to save his life for nearly two hours, but ultimately declared him dead at 11.27 pm. Three unidentified persons fired at Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday evening. (PTI)

Doctors at the Lilavati Hospital have indicated that Siddique may have died before reaching the facility. Upon his arrival, he was unconscious and exhibited severe blood loss, prompting medical staff to attempt resuscitation efforts that lasted nearly two hours.

"There were two wounds of gunshots at the front of his chest. There was a lot of blood loss, and he was unconscious when his family members brought him to the hospital," a doctor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Asked whether Baba Siddique had died before being brought to the hospital, one of the doctors told PTI, "It is possible. There was no response from him when he was brought in. He was unconscious. We undertook resuscitation, but Siddique was declared dead at 11.27 pm on Saturday."

The doctors stated they tried for almost two hours to save his life. The NCP leader was first taken to the emergency ward and later shifted to the ICU. There was no heart activity, they said.

On other injuries the NCP leader may have received, the doctors said the autopsy would reveal the exact number and nature of wounds.

"We had no time to check how many gunshot-related wounds were there. The postmortem will reveal further details," they said.

Shockwaves in the political community

The incident has sent shockwaves through the political community, with leaders from various parties condemning the attack. Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar described the incident as "extremely unfortunate and condemnable". Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered strict action, and two suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Baba Siddique murder: Investigation underway

The Mumbai Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding Siddique's murder. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, but the police are working to uncover the facts.

According to police, the two individuals arrested in connection with the recent shooting incident - Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) from Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) from Uttar Pradesh - have claimed during interrogation that they are affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a prominent gangster currently in jail, has been linked to various high-profile crimes, including an alleged involvement in the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan.