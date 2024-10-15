Baba Siddique news live updates: Accused Pravin Lonkar in police custody
Baba Siddique news live updates: Pravin Lonkar, one of six people accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been sent to police custody till October 21 by a Mumbai court. Two others accused, gunmen Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh, were also sent to police custody. The third gunmen Shivakumar is still absconding. ...Read More
Pravin Lonkar and his brother Shubham Lonkar, who police suspect of being an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, reportedly enlisted the three attackers who recced Siddique's home and office for more than a month.
Shubham Lonkar posted on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved with the killing on Monday and has not been caught by police yet.
The police have identified another individual involved with the case in Jalandhar - Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, a history sheeter with 9 registered cases against him for organised crime, murder and robbery.
During an interrogation by the Mumbai police, accused Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh revealed that they were paid ₹50,000 in advance for the crime.
They also made the shocking revelation that Baba Siddique's MLA son Zeeshan was also a target of the attacks.
Amid accusations of the failure of law and order by the Opposition,chief minister Eknath Shinde has stated that strict action will be taken against the culprits and the Maharashtra government will leave no stone unturned in bringing justice to Siddique.
Opposition parties have pointed out that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddique had complained about receiving threats 15 days before the murder and even with a Y level security upgrade, only one constable was guarding Siddique when he was killed.
The BJP has accused the Opposition of using the murder to play “petty politics”, however the Communist Party has questioned the lack of a public statement from home minister Amit Shah.
Several opposition parties have called for the union and Maharashtra state home minister as well as the Maharashtra chief minister to resign in light of the case and fears of resurging gang violence.
Baba Siddique news live updates: Accused from Jalandhar has 9 registered cases against him
Baba Siddique news live updates: Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, one of the accused in the murder of Baba Siddique, has 9 registered cases against him in organised crime, murder and robbery, reported SSP Jalandhar Rural, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh on Monday.
The SSP said, “He is a resident of Shankar village of Nakodar sub-division. He committed his first crime in 2021 wherein a case was registered against him. In this area, there are four cases against him... A total of 9 cases are registered against him.”
Apart from Akhtar 3 gunmen and two coordinators of the crime have been identified.
Baba Siddique news live updates: CPI Leader questions Amit Shah's silence
Baba Siddique news live updates: CPI leader D Raja questioned the "silence" of union home minister Amit Shah on Monday after NCP leader Baba Siddique was murdered.
"Murder of Baba Siddique is a matter of concern. What is happening in Mumbai is sad. How can someone sitting in jail claim this...Why is Union Home Minister Amit Shah silent on this, why is he not speaking anything about the crimes being committed in Maharashtra," D Raja told news agency ANI.
Baba Siddique news live updates: Who are the brothers who orchestrated the attack?
Baba Siddique news live updates: Pravin and Shubham Lonkar from Pune have been identified by Mumbai police as the coordinators of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique on Saturday night.
The duo financed the gunmen, coordinated logistics, and set up meetings leading up to the attack.
Shubham Lonkar who is an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi owned a dairy, where his brother Pravin worked as well. The two enlisted gunmen Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivakumar Gautam from a nearby shop.
Pravin Lonkar has been sent to police custody until October 21 by a Mumbai court.
Baba Siddique news live updates: Salman Khan's sister mourns Siddique's loss
Baba Siddique news live updates: Salman Khan's sister Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma mourned the demise of Baba Siddique, with posts on social media.
In an Instagram post, Arpita said, "Heaven gained an angel today, while we lost an amazing soul. Baba Uncle, you will be missed by all the people who were blessed to know someone like you. Your memories and love will live on forever."
"Baba Bhai..The city will never be the same without you. There was nobody as loving and giving as you," her husband Aayush posted as well.
Baba Siddique news live updates: Zeeshan Siddique was also a target, say accused in interrogation
Baba Siddique news live updates: Mumbai police confirmed on Monday that Zeeshan Siddiqui, MLA son of Baba Siddiqui was also a target and the accused had been ordered to fire on anyone they found.
During interrogation, the accused Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh revealed they were given a contract to kill both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui.
Zeeshan Siddiqui, MLA and son of Baba Siddiqui had received threats a few days before his father's murder on Saturday. His father, after receiving threats had been accorded Y level security.