Baba Siddique news live updates: Accused Pravin Lonkar in police custody

Baba Siddique news live updates: The third accused identified as Pravin Lonkar being taken for a medical examination in connection to the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique news live updates: Pravin Lonkar, one of six people accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been sent to police custody till October 21 by a Mumbai court. Two others accused, gunmen Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh, were also sent to police custody. The third gunmen Shivakumar is still absconding. ...Read More

Pravin Lonkar and his brother Shubham Lonkar, who police suspect of being an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, reportedly enlisted the three attackers who recced Siddique's home and office for more than a month.

Shubham Lonkar posted on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved with the killing on Monday and has not been caught by police yet.

The police have identified another individual involved with the case in Jalandhar - Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, a history sheeter with 9 registered cases against him for organised crime, murder and robbery.

During an interrogation by the Mumbai police, accused Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh revealed that they were paid ₹50,000 in advance for the crime.

They also made the shocking revelation that Baba Siddique's MLA son Zeeshan was also a target of the attacks.

Amid accusations of the failure of law and order by the Opposition,chief minister Eknath Shinde has stated that strict action will be taken against the culprits and the Maharashtra government will leave no stone unturned in bringing justice to Siddique.

Opposition parties have pointed out that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddique had complained about receiving threats 15 days before the murder and even with a Y level security upgrade, only one constable was guarding Siddique when he was killed.

The BJP has accused the Opposition of using the murder to play “petty politics”, however the Communist Party has questioned the lack of a public statement from home minister Amit Shah.

Several opposition parties have called for the union and Maharashtra state home minister as well as the Maharashtra chief minister to resign in light of the case and fears of resurging gang violence.