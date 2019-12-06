Babri Masjid demolition: Expedite criminal proceedings, demands Ayodhya litigant

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 19:31 IST

Haji Mehboob, one of the litigants in the Ayodhya title suit case, on Friday demanded speedy trial of those allegedly involved in the demolition of the Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992.

Questioning the slow pace of the trial in special CBI court in Lucknow, Mehboob said: “Even 27 years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid, the culprits are still roaming freely.”

“Criminal proceedings in the court against those responsible for the demolition of the mosque have not reached such a stage where we can say that they will be punished for their crime,” he said.

He asked the Centre to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the demolition case, to expedite matters.

Criminal proceedings are underway in the court of special CBI judge in Lucknow, SK Yadav.

In April 2017, the Supreme Court had given the judge two years to complete the trial after it revived criminal conspiracy charges against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, in the case.

In addition, the top court transferred the proceedings from the Rae Bareli court to the special CBI court in Lucknow. Fifty-seven witnesses had deposed before the Rae Bareli court by then and their trial is over.

On July 19, the Supreme Court had set a nine-month deadline for the special CBI court in Lucknow to pronounce the final verdict in the 27-year-old case and extended the tenure of the special CBI judge till the trial concludes.

The special CBI court has already framed criminal conspiracy charges against Advani, Joshi, Bharti and others in the case. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Ritambhara and former BJP MP Vinay Katiyar are also facing criminal charges.

Charges have also been framed against former BJP MP Ramvilas Vedanti, VHP leader Champat Rai, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (the current Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief), Dharam Das and Satish Pradhan.

When the trial began, around 894 witnesses of the CBI were supposed to depose before the court. But more than half of them went missing.

The investigation was carried out by 35 assistant investigating officers and one main investigating officer.

All public witnesses have appeared before the special CBI court in the ongoing trial.

“All public witnesses have appeared before the court. Now, 36 investigating officers are appearing before the court,” said KK Mishra, a lawyer who is defending senior BJP leaders in court.

The Supreme Court has ordered day-to-day hearing of the case.