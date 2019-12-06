Business as usual in Ayodhya on Babri demolition anniversary

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:53 IST

It was business as usual in Ayodhya on the 27th anniversary of demolition of Babri mosque on Friday. The calm after the Supreme Court order less than a month ago sought to bid goodbye to a past that saw the temple town virtually sitting on the edge amid tight security when the day came calling every year.

Since the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya in 1992, the Hindus had been celebrating December 6 as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ whereas the Muslim community observed this as ‘Shahadat Diwas’ or ‘Yaum-e-gham’ (day of sorrow).

With the district administration lifting all restrictions on movement of vehicles, commercial establishments remained open and locals went about doing their daily chores. Like any other day, large number of pilgrims converged on the bank of river Saryu.

“People of Ayodhya have accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict. Anyone can come to Ayodhya and check for himself. Life is more than normal in Ayodhya on December 6,” said Iqbal Ansari, a petitioner in the Ayodhya title suit case in Supreme Court.

Unlike all these years, there was no public meeting at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, had given a call to all Hindu organisations not to observe ‘Shaurya Diwas’.

Muslim organisations also avoided any public event. There was no public gathering at the residence of Haji Mehboob, a petitioner in Ayodhya title suit case, for Yaum-e-Gham, which has been a tradition all these years.

Instead, Muslims assembled at Jama Masjid for a special prayer ceremony.

“We also prayed for punishment to those who are responsible for destruction of Babri Masjid,” said Mehboob.

“People of Ayodhya want to move ahead in life. They do not want to remain stuck in 1992,” said Ram Charan Das, 51, a resident of Chowk.

Shahid Khan, 27, a student of Saket Degree College, was more forthcoming when asked to comment on the demolition of the mosque.

“The only way to move ahead in life is to keep aside past in the larger interest. Muslims cannot remain in a perpetual state of sadness due to demolition of Babri Masjid,” said Khan.